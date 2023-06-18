TREES have come down in preparation for the duplication of a section of the Great Western Highway in the Blue Mountains.
The row of western red cedars at Medlow Bath - which the Blue Mountains Gazette reports were planted after a wind storm in 2011 brought down a row of massive radiata pines - have been removed so that the highway can be widened.
It comes after work on the Medlow Bath and Little Hartley sections of the highway duplication was paused by the new Labor state government and then restarted.
Tree and vegetation clearing work at Medlow Bath - from the Mazda dealership to about 400 metres south of Bellevue Crescent - began on Tuesday, May 30 and is expected to last over the winter months, according to Transport for NSW.
Work hours are 7am to 5pm from Monday to Friday, with no work on public holidays.
In addition, Transport for NSW says night work will take place for up to three nights a week.
Transport for NSW says temporary traffic changes are in place, including a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour and traffic control when required.
At Little Hartley, meanwhile, work is continuing at a section of the highway where 2.4 kilometres of existing road will be upgraded to create a four-lane divided carriageway.
NIGHT lane closures in a different spot on the Great Western Highway will add to the obstacle course for those travelling between Bathurst and Sydney in the coming weeks.
Transport for NSW says the lane closures will be part of the changed traffic conditions for bridge maintenance work at Woodford from Monday, June 19.
The work is part of a bridge upgrade program to install safety screens.
Transport for NSW says work will be carried out between 8pm and 5am and is expected to be completed by Friday, June 30, weather permitting.
During work hours, there will be lane closures in both directions on the Great Western Highway and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour.
