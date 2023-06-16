Lithgow Mercury

Embrace the joy, rise above the doom and gloom

June 16 2023 - 11:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Embrace the joy, rise above the doom and gloom
Embrace the joy, rise above the doom and gloom

Bushfires, COVID, flooding, and now the soaring cost of living. Do you ever wonder if we are going to get a break from the doom and gloom?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.