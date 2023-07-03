A significant improvement to dental health services is on the way to Lithgow, with Westfund's new state of the art facility in progress.
Chief Health Care Services Officer, Liz Casmiri said the new centre- which has interactive features, has been designed around it being patient focused.
"We have new diagnostic technology embedded into the clinic for x-ray imaging, interactive screens to engage people and make a more holistic, calmer environment to a dental clinic," Ms Casmiri said.
"I think it's great benefit to the Lithgow community. I think we'll have some services in the centre that will uplift and bridge the gap between regional and CBD services."
Ms Casmiri said Westfund are looking to embed telehealth services into the clinic and provide the opportunity for new allied health services to use their spare rooms.
According to Ms Casmiri, there will also be a health check device in the centre that can be used by members and the community.
"It's not just about people's oral health, it's about engaging them in their whole health journey," Ms Casmiri said.
"Oral health and whole health are connected."
The new centre has been designed to have better accessibility for the whole community, said Ms Casmiri.
"Our current centre has a lift, which can be really difficult for people to manoeuvre into the centre," Ms Casmiri said.
"In the new centre, we have designed a particular clinic so that if you are in a wheelchair you don't have to get out of it to have your dental treatment,"
CEO Mark Genovese said the new centre is exciting for the community as it will dramatically cut down waiting lists resulting from a high demand for dental care.
"People were waiting two and three months in some cases to see our dentists and we've got a commitment to Lithgow and the broader community to provide services and those waiting lists were unacceptable," Mr Genovese said.
According to Mr Genovese, The dental centre signifies Westfund is committed to providing its town of origin and other regions with the best possible healthcare services.
"This is a great example of an organisation that was born in Lithgow, and has got a commitment to regional areas," Mr Genovese said.
"We are committed to helping regional and rural communities get better health outcomes and live healthier lives."
"The dental centre is a clear indication of our commitment, but there is plenty more to come."
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
