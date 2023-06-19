The cold auditorium will transform into balmy Arabian nights when Lithgow High School presents its annual musical, 'Aladdin Jr.'
Aladdin Jr is an adaptation of the Disney movie 'Aladdin' and tells the story of a young man who struggles with life on the streets until he discovers a genie lamp that changes everything.
The musical has long been a tradition at the school, but according to staff and students this year has seen its biggest cast in recent years.
"It's interesting to see how the cast is getting bigger over the years, because from the Little shop [of horrors] we had a small cast of about 20 and it's grown over the years," said student and cast member, Amelie Aldridge.
"We have over 40 members in the musical at the moment."
This will be the third musical for Amelie, who plays one of Aladdin's sidekicks, Kassim.
"Abu the Monkey got split into three different characters, so his main three personalities," Amelie said.
"He gives sass to Aladdin when he thinks Aladdin is doing something wrong, but will be a good friend in the end"
It will be the final school musical for Joss Arkley-Smith, who plays the lead role of Aladdin.
"It's a bit tough knowing its my last musical in school. I've been doign this for a few years now," Joss said.
"It's going to be a bit of a change moving away from it, but everyone goes through it."
Joss said he is having fun playing "A cheeky character" like Aladdin and he loves being part of the musical culture at the school.
"I enjoy the community they've nutured. it's a lot of fun to be a part of this," Joss said.
"I think it's the only things in the school where year seven to twelve all get along well and understand eachother."
Ollyvar Baker, who plays villan Jafar, said the musical was one of the reasons who came to the school as it provides him the opportunity to work towards his goals for adulthood.
"I want to get into acting after school, so doing stuff like musicals and drama classes are very much beneficial," Ollyvar said.
The school will be hosting an opening night extravaganza on June 22 at 7pm.
The opening night will feature a dance ensemble as well as the musical.
For more information about Aladdin Jr performance times and dates, head to our What's on guide.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
