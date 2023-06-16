Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Comment

The Saint: It really is luck of the draw

By The Saint
Updated June 16 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLASHBACK to another time, another bus smash. There were four deaths but miraculous escapes in a horrendous Caves Road bus smash around 1963.
FLASHBACK to another time, another bus smash. There were four deaths but miraculous escapes in a horrendous Caves Road bus smash around 1963.

WHO can fathom the dynamics of road accidents? A simple nose to tail shunt can leave people dead while others walk away from a crumpled wreck. Fate?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.