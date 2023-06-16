The Saint: It really is luck of the draw

HEADING up the Mountains for a spot of lunch or people watching from next month you'd better read the signs. Their Council is installing parking meters in popular locations from Blackheath to Glenbrook, which seems to be counter productive for leisurely visits in tourist hot spots. Business owners are understandably not happy. Also contemplated is $20 head tax on overseas visitors but we don't know how that would be managed. Like its Lithgow neighbours the Council argues it needs extra cash to catch up on the damage from natural disasters in recent years.

