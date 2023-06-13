Buzzing BeyHive: Beyonce Teases an Australian Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé has no official plans to pop by Australia on her Renaissance World Tour, but fans are speculating that dates could be announced soon. Picture Shutterstock

While, currently, Beyoncé has no official plans to pop by Australia on her Renaissance World Tour, fans are speculating that dates could be announced soon.

The international powerhouse has visited down under a few times before on previous tours, from her first trip across the pond in 2007 to her most recent trip in 2013. However, after skipping Oz altogether in 2016, Queen B owes us a visit while she's on the road with Renaissance. So it only makes sense that Beyoncé is teasing an Australian tour.

Pair that with constant online rumours stemming from the emergence of Australian ticket retailer waitlists and the looming lift of the long-standing cap on live events in Sydney's inner-city entertainment precinct, and Australia is a shoo-in destination for a show (or hopefully, a few).

But if Beyoncé does grace Australian shores, what could we expect her to play? If the singer does indeed make the trip down, it'll be the first time she's performed here since her sold-out Mrs Carter Tour - which was a whopping 10 years ago now.

Since 2013, the BeyHive has been treated to critically acclaimed music from the star, including the undeniably impactful studio album Lemonade, which she released in 2016.

And then, of course, there's her most recent project Renaissance, which has enthralled audiences worldwide and is thought of as 2022's best album by many critics and fans alike.

As we anxiously await an Australian tour announcement from the queen herself, let's dive a little deeper into the music she's released since she last paid us a visit.

Lemonade (2016)

Beyoncé's sixth studio album, this release was more than a collection of songs, but a full-length visual album that was initially released exclusively on the streaming service Tidal.

The album's music spans a broad range of styles, including R&B, pop, hip-hop, blues, rock, soul, funk, country, gospel, and trap. Its lyrics tell a story relatable to many about the stages of grief and the healing process.

The album's themes of betrayal and reconciliation also sparked widespread speculation about her marriage to Jay-Z, keeping her in the public conversation for much of 2022. The track "Sorry" quickly became an anthem for those dealing with unfaithfulness and heartbreak.

But a theme perhaps even more prominent than infidelity on Lemonade was that of Black womanhood. This album firmly positioned Beyoncé as a central figure in the ongoing conversations about race and gender in America and around the world. "Formation" (the album's single) makes a strong statement of Black pride, female empowerment, and cultural identity. The song and its politically charged music video were both critically acclaimed.

"Lemonade" further solidified Beyoncé's place not only in music history but also in cultural history. It was an album that was both deeply personal and universally resonant, making it one of the defining works of her career. To see even some songs of it performed live on our home turf would be a true honour for many Aussies.

Renaissance (2022)

Of course, on the Renaissance World Tour, we would expect to hear mostly songs from Queen Bey's latest work. Leaning away from R&B undertones, this project is a celebration of dance music and bops between bounce, deep house, techno, and ballroom styles. It also firmly acknowledges the integral role of queer, black, and brown creators in these genres.

The upbeat track "Bounce Back" draws inspiration from the New Orleans Bounce scene, blending hip-hop with elements of blues and jazz. It's a thrilling nod to Beyoncé's Southern roots.

Meanwhile, "Deep Dive" offers a sultry exploration into deep house music, and "Ballroom Blitz" celebrates the ballroom culture pioneered by LGBTQ+ communities of colour, with a high-energy beat that's a call to the dancefloor.

Just like Lemonade, Renaissance pushes the boundaries of what mainstream pop music can be, continuing Beyoncé's pattern of genre-blending and innovation.

In terms of impact, Renaissance bolsters Beyoncé's reputation as an artist unafraid to take risks and challenges the status quo, further cementing her legacy as one of the most influential artists of the 21st century.

The Renaissance World Tour is a testament to this, as fans around the globe are drawn to the fresh and vibrant sounds of the album. The tour itself also symbolises this constant evolution and rebirth, a "renaissance," if you will, of Beyoncé as an artist, always surprising and always pushing the boundaries.