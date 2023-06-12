Lithgow Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Free

Police appeal for public help to find Fatima Hasaan from Lithgow

Updated June 12 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fatima Hasaan, who was reported missing by her family. Picture by NSW Police Force
Fatima Hasaan, who was reported missing by her family. Picture by NSW Police Force

Police are appealing for help from the public to locate a teenage girl missing from Lithgow, after she was reported missing by her family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.