The Saint: Harry leaves a lasting legacy

THE death in recent days of Harry Bennett has robbed Lithgow of another link with our old business families.
Extended family links go back to the earliest days of motoring but a young Harry Bennett earned his reputation when teaming with brother-in-law Dick Lean to form Lean and Bennett operating from premises.
The business was situated roughly on the site of today's Vinnies store, flogging, if the column's memory is correct, Peugeot cars and with a reputation for quality workmanship.
Dick Lean died in a light plane crash but the company carried on and morphed eventually into Lean and Bennett Holden and Lithgow Toyota, an award winning dealership today (without the late Holdens).
But away from the motor trade Harry was passionate about the Lithgow environment.
The rhododendrons and other shrubbery we enjoy along the railway embankment in eastern Main Street are the result of a planting program commenced by Harry and staff members when the company operated from premises where TLE Electrics now stands.
He will also be remembered as a dedicated worker for basketball in Lithgow. Harry was 88.
ALREADY we've a full head of steam with the revival of the Zig Zag Railway but more steam heads our way over this holiday weekend when two vintage trains - one from 1927 and its young partner from 1937 - head through here for the Bathurst Steam Festival.
AT the column we have to admit that an economics degree is nowhere in our CV but like most others we're puzzled how cruelly targeting mortgage holders - and anyone else with a large loan - is helping to drive down inflation.
It's obviously not working, just creating more financial hardship for a minority of the population. Please explain.
IT'S long overdue for the government to bite the bullet and restore effective line markings on our highways. Whoever thought changing from yellow to white was a good idea must have had some sort of brain snap.
The white lines tend to disappear in varying conditions and are downright dangerous, particularly in rain or on concrete.
Obviously all the lines can't be replaced in the short term but as the lines come up for renewal would be time to act. Paul Toole might like to raise the issue with the Minister - before more travellers are maimed.
