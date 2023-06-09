Bree McManus is undoubtedly passionate about her career and the possibilities it offers her.
Ms McManus came in to her job with a vision to make Portland RSL the venue where locals choose to spend their down time.
Ms McManus moved from Bathurst two years ago and has spent that time rising through the ranks of the club.
"I started off as President in June 2022, and moved into the general manager's position in November last year," Ms McManus said.
Ms McManus said she has a background in events and project management and became passionate about the venue instantly.
"Coming into the club, I noticed that there was a gap in the market and the experiences that were on offer for the people in Portland," Ms McManus said.
"So I wanted to take that project on. I ran for election and got nominated and was successful.
"I wanted to see the club evolve, change and enhance that member experience that was lacking in Portland."
According to Ms McManus, the fact her job is people oriented is one of the aspects she loves the most about her career.
"No day is the same. Every every day is different. It's good to come in and be able to see who's here, have a chat to them, get to know our new members who are coming into town and welcome them," Ms McManus said.
"I just enjoy that. It's a very, very fast paced environment at times."
Ms McManus said one of the highlights of her career so far has been the club's record profit that was announced at the recent Annual General Meeting.
"The club made a profit of $501,000 in 2022. So we saw an increase of 327% on the past 12 months," Ms McManus said.
"I'm very proud of that. There was some hard decisions that had to be made in relation to the direction of the club. The result was above expectations."
Managing a club comes with its challenges, and for Ms McManus it has been her first time in such a role.
"Coming from events and project management background, this is kind of like one big event," Ms McManus said.
"There are so many different things that you need to think about, like I never had a liquor license or ran a club before."
Another challenge Ms McManus has faced is being a female in a high position of an industry that is traditionally male dominated.
"So I feel fortunate that I can leave my mark as a woman in this industry and it's important to continue to grow the organisation.
"Being in this role has given me an opportunity to grow personally and professionally," Ms McManus said.
Despite the challenges, Ms McManus said she feels very fortunate that she has had the opportunity to work towards a career she loves.
"I have worked hard for it. I'm under 30. And I'm the general manager of an RSL Club, which I feel very lucky that I have the ability to make a change in an area that I'm very passionate about," Ms McManus said.
"I love being part of creating a warm and welcoming environment for people in this small town to go and enjoy."
Ms McManus said she is looking forward to what the future holds for her career.
"I feel very proud. It's been a wild journey, that's for sure. But it's exciting.
"I'm excited for what the next 12 months will bring."
Ms McManus said her advice to women in the area is to "intentionally find and work with good people".
"Start by finding a mentor who can pull you up, and get you access to networks that support your growth.
"Start fostering your own confidence so when the opportunity arises, you can put yourself in those rooms, at those tables," Ms McManus said.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women's issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
