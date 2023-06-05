No trains overnight, Springwood bridge works

Buses will replace trains overnight between Springwood and Lithgow.
From Monday, June 5, to Thursday, June 8, from 9.30pm to 3.40am, buses will carry passengers in both directions between Springwood and Lithgow.
The last train from the Blue Mountains leaves Mount Victoria at 21:01, arriving Central at 23:21. Heading west, the last train to the Mountains leaves Central at 19:18, arriving Mount Victoria at 21:36.
Trains will run between Springwood and Central, some to a changed timetable.
Meanwhile, on the roads, there will be changed traffic conditions on the Great Western Highway at Springwood for the month of June.
The Long Tan bridge will be inspected and cleaned as part of a routine bridge maintenance program to ensure continued safety for all road users and pedestrians.
To minimise the impact to motorists, work will be carried out over seven shifts, including five night shifts and two day shifts, from Sunday to Thursday. There will be no work on Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays.
There will be single lane closures in both directions during night work from 8pm to 5am and road shoulder closures during day work from 7am and 5pm.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
And in the National Park around Leura, the following walking tracks and areas will be closed for a helicopter operation on Tuesday, June 6:
Lyrebird Dell and Lone Lyrebird tracks will remain closed after the operation.
