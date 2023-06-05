Lithgow Mercury
Trains, roads disrupted for maintenance

Updated June 6 2023 - 9:52am, first published 8:30am
No trains overnight, Springwood bridge works
Buses will replace trains overnight between Springwood and Lithgow.

