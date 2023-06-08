Sharing stories can help combat the loneliness Advertising Feature

A profound sense of loneliness now affects more of the world's population than ever before: and its impact on health and wellbeing is now being recognised.

The Australian Loneliness Report in 2018 found one in four Australians reported problematic levels of loneliness. During the COVID pandemic, this increased to more than one in three.

In a recent BBC News story, a top US health official warned "the (US) is facing an epidemic of loneliness that is as dangerous to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day".

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told BBC News that US health authorities are calling for social isolation to be treated as seriously as obesity or drug abuse. Mr Murthy said that loneliness is a "profound public health challenge" that "we should talk about" and address.

According to the Australian Government's Institute of Health and Welfare, social isolation and loneliness can be harmful to both mental and physical health.



They are considered significant health and wellbeing issues in Australia because of the impact they have on peoples' lives.

If you are feeling lonely, and it is impacting your wellbeing, you are not alone.

It is important not to dismiss your feelings, to reach out for help and find ways to alleviate feelings of loneliness. A number of local organisations in the Blue Mountains work to help reduce social isolation and loneliness in our community.

Shared Reading NSW is a local not-for-profit organisation whose mission is just that.

With the support of a joint Australian and NSW Government grant, Shared Reading NSW has launched a program called Life, the Universe and Stories to help people improve their mental wellbeing, reduce stress and make positive social connections through free community social reading groups.

Shared Reading NSW Founder, Christopher Smith said: "Our social reading groups are about people from all walks of life coming together to read, reflect and discuss great short stories.

"The experience is surprisingly relaxing and healing. Our groups help people communicate and connect, reducing social isolation and feelings of loneliness. And they can also be fascinating and fun."

Group member Jane said: "After COVID my world shrank. This group has opened it back up again. I laugh, we talk, I love the stories. It has been so good for my mental health."

Life, the Universe and Stories groups run across the Blue Mountains and Lithgow and everyone is welcome to join in.



Shared Reading NSW also works with other community services including aged care organisations to support their clients and to rain their staff so they can also help to reduce the profound impacts of loneliness in our community.

To find out more about Shared Reading groups and training you can call Christopher Smith on 0468 346 834 or visit www.lifetheuniverseandstories.com.au.