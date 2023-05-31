What's next for the Wolves?

The Lithgow Workies Wolves showed their determination during their hard fought clash with the Bathurst Panthers on the road this week. The highly anticipated First-Grade encounter witnessed a remarkable late-game resurgence by the Wolves, led by the inspired performance of 5/8 Dylan Miles, who secured a hat-trick of tries.
Although their gritty efforts came agonizingly close, the Wolves ultimately fell short in their pursuit of the Panthers, with a final score of 24-22.
The action-packed day of rugby league fixtures commenced with an impressive victory for the Women's League Tag team, as they outplayed the Panthers with a scoreline of 20-4.
The Wolves' dominance continued in the under 18s, where a fiercely contested first half paved the way for a resounding second-half display, resulting in a strong 40-18 win.
In a nail-biting encounter reminiscent of the Reserve Grade 2022 Grand Final, both teams showcased their unwavering determination and rivalry.
The final whistle blew with the scoreline locked at 12-12, as the Wolves' field-goal attempt narrowly missed its mark in the dying seconds of the game.
Looking ahead, the Lithgow Wolves extend a warm invitation to their dedicated fan base, who are the most passionate supporters in the competition.
The Workies Wolves call upon all fans to converge at the Tony Luchetti Sportsground this Saturday, with the action commencing at 12:00pm.
In this week's fixtures, the Lithgow Workies Wolves will take on Orange Cyms in the First Grade showdown, while the lower grades will face off against the Blayney Bears.
