The Lithgow Basketball Association are in the midst of a busy season with healthy player numbers and league representation wins.
According to Association member Richard Marjoram there are 340 members registered to play the sport.
"It's one of the highest sporting numbers in town," Marjoram said.
"I think it's what we've built [the culture] over the years, and people are quite happy.
"The other thing it is to it's an indoor sport. And Lithgow has always been a cold place. The indoor sport brings players in."
The Western Junior League has been successful for the club this year with wins taken by both Under 16's and 18's boys.
According to Coach Scott Simcoe, it has been a good season for the teams, who have made it to state level.
"We're undefeated, we took out the west which was great, We've got a good team," Simcoe said.
"Although To be fair, the top four teams were pretty close until the finals weekend."
"We've had a good season."
Simcoe said the team will also take part in the Country Cup, which is open to anybody.
"The state is split into three for Country Divisions. West, South and North and then there's metro," Simcoe said.
"The Country Cup long weekend and is all the country teams."
Simcoe said the team are preparing for their state competition in August.
"The state championships for all the teams that win the divisions and the metro teams that win, so we're going through to that," Simcoe said.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
