Your guide to what's on across the region

You know what they say, the Lithgow region is the place to be if you're looking for something to do, and there's never a quiet weekend here (for better or worse depending on who you ask), which is why our year-long What's On Guide is here to help.
Have a squiz at the list below and let me know if there's anything that catches your fancy.
Do you have an event you want to get on the list, drop me a line with the details.
May 21-June 3
The Lithgow Musical Society presents: Dr Henry Jekyll and Mr Edward Hyde.
Our production boasts an impressive cast of local talented performers, led by the immensely gifted Alan George. With his powerful and dynamic voice, Alan brings a compelling and nuanced portrayal to the complex character, capturing the inner turmoil and duality of Jekyll & Hyde with raw intensity.
It's sure to be a theatrical experience you'll never forget. Don't miss your chance to see Alan George's breathtaking performance in Lithgow Musical Society's 'Jekyll & Hyde'.
Session times and tickets are available at Stickytickets
May 26, 8pm
Girls Of Rock perform all the big female hits from over the decades!
Performing the best songs from legendary female artists like Pink, Avril Lavigne, Tina Turner, Blondie, Alanis Morisette and more.
May 26 & 27
The Coro ( Coronation Hotel) in Portland NSW is host to The Portland Blues weekend happening on the 26th and 27th May 2023.
We have some highly acclaimed Artists joining us over this 2 day event, commencing Friday evening and concluding sometime late Saturday evening.
Artists Showcasing their incredible talents over this not to be missed weekend will be...
Ticketing for the event will include Single day passes, Weekend passes and VIP, which allows access to an after party, without these passes ticket holders will have to leave the venue on conclusion of the days music.
The town of Portland has ample accommodation from ensuite rooms to free camping within 200m of the venue. Camp site has toilets but no showers..
The Coro is offering to open up its shower block for campers.
Tickets available here.
