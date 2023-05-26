Lithgow Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Transport

Changed travel arrangements for track work on Blue Mountains rail line

Updated May 26 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Train passengers are advised of further changed travel arrangements on the Blue Mountains rail line to allow for essential track maintenance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.