It was a big day for Nanna's Touch and their Thursday connection group, both being the recipient and giver of donations.
The locally run organisation was one of the May round recipients of grants by Family First Bank and were presented a check for $1000 on Thursday, May 25.
Founder of Nanna's Touch Community Connections, Sue Murdoch said it was a wonderful day for those in attendance.
"It worked out well that we had the Biggest Morning Tea and presentation of the grant on the same day," Ms Murdoch said.
According to Ms Murdoch, The $1000 grant makes a big difference to the running of the organisation.
"It's great. It's really amazing that they [Family First] do so much work for the community," Ms Murdoch said.
"It will help keep the programs running, especially the behind the scene costs that people don't realise that we have to pay out for."
The Group also held their first biggest morning tea, which was able to raise over $250 for the Cancer Council.
"We raised $275 all up, which is amazing for our little group," Ms Murdoch said.
"I asked everyone if they could bring a plate and I was amazed by how many bought stuff, we were all full by lunch."
"It was a good range of food."
Other recipients of Family First grants were:
Lithgow Mercury have contacted Family First Bank for comment.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
