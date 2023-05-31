Lithgow Mercury
Nanna's Touch receives grant and donates to Cancer Council on same day

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated May 31 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:30pm
Sue and Abigail from Nanna's touch receiving their check from Family First Bank. Picture by Annette Taylor.
It was a big day for Nanna's Touch and their Thursday connection group, both being the recipient and giver of donations.

