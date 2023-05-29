I would say time flies when you are having fun, but avoiding cliches is journalism 101.
The fact it has been a year since I first began with the Lithgow Mercury is truly astounding. I still feel like a new starter.
In that time I have managed to learn an incredible amount about a region that I've lived in my whole life.
We all know that at times Lithgow can get a bad rap for being 'boring,' but my job as a journalist proves it is anything but.
There is always something happening, and it's usually the little things that show the true spirit of the region.
A donation to a charity, helping those in need, and supporting fundraisers are just a few of the types of stories I've written over the past year that showcase the amazing community of Lithgow.
Over the last 365 days I have spoken to some amazing locals who have inspired me in ways they could never know.
On a professional level, I have also grown immensely. I feel my confidence is developing, my photos are improving and the nervousness of interviewing is diminishing.
The coverage of the gas outage last year was a learning curve in my early career. It had been my first time covering a major disaster for the region.
In times like those it reinforces the importance of being a reliable and trustworthy source of information for the community.
I hold that role in high regard and do not take it for granted.
It has been a wonderful year of learning, interacting with the wonderful Lithgow community and telling its story.
I am looking forward to continuing to be a reliable source for quality local news.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
