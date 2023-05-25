Lithgow's youngest Basketballers are ready to take bigger shots after their graduation from the 'Aussie Hoops' program.
Richard Marjoram of Lithgow Basketball said the eight week program introduces the sport to children from the ages of five to 10.
"It's virtually to teach basic skills, have fun and make friends along the way," Marjoram said.
"They [the children] often get very disappointed about it ending"
Many children who participate in the program end up taking up basketball after the program, according to Marjoram.
"Once they graduate from Under 10s, they go into our Under 12 competitions and a lot of them roll over and play in the under 12 girls and boys comp," Marjoram said.
Marjoram said there has been an increase in girls joining the competitions.
"Girls are becoming stronger for us now. More girls are playing. We went through a period where there was heaps of boys but not many girls," Marjoram said.
"But now there is a fair few girls rolling over in the Under 12 competition."
The Lithgow Association runs the program up to three times a year, with the next one to commence in term 3.
Anybody who is interested in joining is advised to keep an eye on the Lithgow basketball development program Facebook page for upcoming enrollment dates.
