Lithgow's Aussie Hoops Graduates get taste of Basketball

By Reidun Berntsen
Updated May 25 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:30pm
Lithgow Aussie Hoops latest graduates. Picture supplied.
Lithgow's youngest Basketballers are ready to take bigger shots after their graduation from the 'Aussie Hoops' program.

