Deanna Goodsell's resignation from Lithgow City Council last week has not only left a vacancy, but also questions about who is to fill it and how that will happen.
Ms Goodsells resignation was announced in a statement from the Council on May 19.
"Lithgow Council acknowledges Deanna Goodsell, who has resigned as a councillor," the statement read.
"Deanna Goodsell made a wonderful contribution as a councillor over a period of six years, strongly representing the community's views and actively contributing to the positions taken by the Council on complex and challenging matters."
According to a statement from the Council, It is prioritising fulfilling the vacancy left by Ms Goodsell.
"It is an especially busy time for the Council with matters of real consequence for the community currently being advanced (economic growth, housing supply, recovery from disaster events, ensuring a strong and financially resilient council) therefore it is important that the community have full representation, with all councillor positions occupied," The statement said.
According to the statement, the event of a vacancy was planned for during the 2021 elections.
"Fortunately, when it was first elected, the Council resolved to use a countback process in the event of a vacancy arising," the statement said.
"This will see the NSW Electoral Commission return to the results from the December 2021 election to determine the highest ranking candidates after those nine people elected."
"The countback can be completed quickly and at a much reduced cost to a complete by-election."
The Council said it is likely that the position will be filled using this process, with the candidate being selected by a 'next in line' procedure.
The statement also addresses what may happen in the event of the first person being unable to fulfill the Councillor position.
"There is some potential though that a person who polled highly might not now be available for the role of a councillor," The statement said.
"In this case the count would then bring others into consideration for the position."
Ms Goodsell also released a statement on social media, thanking the General Manager and reflecting on her time as councillor.
"For the last six years, It has been my absolute privilege and pleasure to be a Lithgow City Councillor," she said.
"I have been proud to represent my community and will always treasure this time and my contributions," Ms Goodsell said.
Ms Goodsell said she was passionate and dedicated during her time with the Council, which also offered her opportunities for growth.
"I have led many vigorous debates in chambers on many important issues without bias nor influence, in particular decisions which importantly, will increase our service capability and assist with the diversification and broadening of our local economy into the future," Ms Goodsell said.
"I have contributed significantly to laying good foundations for Council's future. While I know that there is much still to be done, I have formed the view that it is not achievable for me to continue to make the same contributions over the next 18 months."
"Reluctantly therefore I resign as a Lithgow City Councillor."
"I thank the entire community for allowing me to be their voice."
A Council spokesperson acknowledged that workload has increased for Councillors.
"The role of a councillor is very demanding. The workload in the current Council has been especially busy because of the increased focus on positioning the city for the future," the spokesperson said.
As the process of countback from the election begins, It is unclear at this stage who will fill the vacancy and when the incoming Councillor will be announced.
