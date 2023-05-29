The month of May was colder and drier than the same time last year, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The lowest temperature recorded was -4.4 degrees celcius, compared to -1.7 degrees celcius in May 2022.
The highest temperature reached was 17.8 degrees celcius, compared to 21.2 degrees this time last year.
As we move into an El Nino pattern, 6.2 Millmetres of rain was recorded for the month.
The La Nina pattern in 2022 saw 64.8 Millmetres of rain in the region.
A statement from the the Bureau of Meteorology said it is currently on El Nino watch, with changes in the atmosphere beginning.
According to the statement, the change in atmosphere needs to be sustained for several weeks or months before El Nino is declared.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
