The Saint: Tabulam's perfect rating

YOU can't do better than a 10 out of 10 score as you go through life.
Which brings us to the good news item of this week was the five star accreditation for Tabulam Health Centre at Portland, the highest rating available for aged care facilities in NSW.
READ MORE:
What makes that rating even more impressive is the revelation that Tabulam was in rarified air and in exclusive company with only two per cent of the State's nursing homes achieving that mark. Tabulam is up there with the very best of them in terms of quality care. The ratings are based on a wide range of key benchmarks so achieving a perfect score is no easy matter. Another feather in the cap for Portland.
ALSO making news this week is the resignation from Lithgow Council of long term Councillor Deanna Goodsell. Seems Deanna has had enough of the goings on around the table and is taking time out to play golf. And who could blame her for that? With still 18 months to the next election Council has decided to rather than the significant cost of a by election to request the electoral authority to carry out a count back from the last poll. According to the people who study these things that would place former Councillor Peter Pilbeam next in line. But Big Pete has recently relocated to the Mid North Coast so he's out. That would appear to leave another former member, Steve Ring, as the anointed one. At the time of writing there was nothing official but watch this space.
ONE of the oldest pubs west of the Mountains, the colonial era Donnybrook at Bowenfels is back on the market. A highway frontage landmark, the 'Brook' had been closed for quite a long time before changing hands a couple of years back for what sources in the industry described as silly money for a non functioning pub. The hopes of faithful past patrons were dashed when the new owners did nothing to re-open the place. Now it's on the market again with auction listed for June 7 with, according to the sales blurb, its licence intact. What now for its future?
JUST a couple of days until the calendar end of Autumn but for all intents and purposes Winter had come unseasonably early with temperatures way below average for May. With some positively bleak days and sub zero nights it was reported as our coldest May on record. Freakish in fact and not a good omen for those of us facing second quarter heating bills. Let's see what official Winter brings and we're not expecting good news on that front.
