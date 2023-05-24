The Saint: Tabulam's perfect rating

ALSO making news this week is the resignation from Lithgow Council of long term Councillor Deanna Goodsell. Seems Deanna has had enough of the goings on around the table and is taking time out to play golf. And who could blame her for that? With still 18 months to the next election Council has decided to rather than the significant cost of a by election to request the electoral authority to carry out a count back from the last poll. According to the people who study these things that would place former Councillor Peter Pilbeam next in line. But Big Pete has recently relocated to the Mid North Coast so he's out. That would appear to leave another former member, Steve Ring, as the anointed one. At the time of writing there was nothing official but watch this space.