Blooms Chemist Lithgow has raised much needed money for sick children by wearing their best blue outfits.
Staff participated in the Make-A-Wish Australia's 'Wear It Blue To Make Wishes Come True' campaign on May 16 and raised $700 for critically ill children to ensure their wishes are able to come true.
Retail Manager of Blooms The Chemist Lithgow, Donna Lowry said Lithgow's generosity has played an integral part in the fundraising effort.
READ MORE:
"Make-A-Wish is an important charity partner, so we ensure our fundraising efforts reflect our commitment to making more sick kid's wishes come true", Ms Lowry said.
"We're delighted with the amount raised through our fundraising activities and thank our staff and the local Lithgow community for their generosity and support."
According to Blooms the Chemist CEO Emmanuel Vavoulas the business has been partnering with Make-A-Wish Australia for seven years and it is an important partnership.
"Our pharmacies connect with our customers and collectively come together to support important charitable causes like this," Mr Vavoulas said.
"We're a proud partner of Make-A-Wish Australia to assist them in being able to ensure more sick childrens wishes come true."
Make-A-Wish Australia's CEO, Sally Bateman said it is grateful to Blooms for ensuring the organisation is able to complete its important mission.
"We are so grateful to Blooms The Chemist for its long-term partnership and for their incredible support throughout our World Wish Day campaign," Ms Bateman said.
"As our 'Matched-Giving Partner' and adopter of our inaugural 'Wear It Blue to Make Wishes Come True' activity, they have been an incredible support for our fundraising efforts,"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.