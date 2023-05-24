Lithgow Mercury
Blooms The Chemist Lithgow raise money for ill children

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated May 24 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:30pm
Staff at Blooms Lithgow wearing blue to raise money for the Make A Wish Australia. Picture supplied.
Blooms Chemist Lithgow has raised much needed money for sick children by wearing their best blue outfits.

