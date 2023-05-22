The 89th Lithgow Catholic Ball saw 17 debutantes enter society with smiles on their faces.
According to Matron of Honour and Treasurer of the Catholic Ball Committee Jennifer Cordina, the evening was a success.
"The feedback received was great, everything just went really well," Ms Cordina said.
"It was definitely one of the better ones."
The debutantes and their partners looked every bit the part of the young adults they have become, with glamourous white dresses and neatly pressed suits.
The moment they were presented is a moment they will remember forever, according to Ms Cordina.
"They [the debutantes] loved it, they were very happy," Ms Cordina said.
After formal processions, the many attendees flocked to the dancefloor to enjoy the evening's entertainment, which was provided by local bands 'Momentum' and 'Hollow point.'
Principal of La Salle, Glen Carpenter was guest of honour for the evening and delivered a speech expressing the pride he had in his students.
The Workies Wolves provided attendees with a wide range cold beverages throughout the evening.
The evening was attended by local politicians of mutiple levels of government; including Mayor of Lithgow Maree Statham, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and Member for Calare Andrew Gee.
