Councillor Deanna Goodsell has resigned from her position, according to a statement from Lithgow City Council.
It is unknown at this stage why Councillor Goodsell resigned, but according to the statement, the increased workload may have been a contributing factor.
"The role of a councillor is very demanding. The workload in the current Council has been especially busy because of the increased focus on positioning the city for the future," A council spokesperson said.
The release stated that Lithgow City Council acknowledge the resignation of Councillor Goodsell and thanked her for her contributions during her tenure.
" Deanna Goodsell made a wonderful contribution as a councillor over a period of six years, strongly representing the community's views and actively contributing to the positions taken by the Council on complex and challenging matters."
"We thank Deanna for this."
According to the statement, a Bi-election will not be neccessary due to a policy instilled at the 2021 Council election that stipulates a countback from the results of the election will occur in the event of a vacancy by a councillor.
