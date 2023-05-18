Lithgow Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Councillor Deanna Goodsell resigns from Lithgow City Council

By Newsroom
Updated May 18 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deanna Goodsell has resigned from her position as Councillor. Picture supplied.
Deanna Goodsell has resigned from her position as Councillor. Picture supplied.

Councillor Deanna Goodsell has resigned from her position, according to a statement from Lithgow City Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.