The Saint: New life for our heritage gem

By The Saint
Updated May 19 2023 - 11:27am, first published 11:00am
PRESERVED: Bowenfels station has had restoration. Now how about Eskbank?
IT'S taken over a year but preservation work has been completed on one of the most important heritage railway installations on the Blue Mountains/Western Line, Bowenfels Station.

