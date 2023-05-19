The Saint: New life for our heritage gem

NEW terms seem to be entering our language bank every week. The latest? 'Bogan Bentleys' to describe the giant - mainly American - utes and SUVs taking over our roads. The term emerged in articles in the Sydney media this week expressing concerns about the dangers posed by this macho machinery on our urban streets as well as on the highways. Particularly scary if you're being tailgated which seems to be a rite of passage for all too many 4WD devotees. To each his own.