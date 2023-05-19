The Saint: New life for our heritage gem

IT'S taken over a year but preservation work has been completed on one of the most important heritage railway installations on the Blue Mountains/Western Line, Bowenfels Station.
Bowenfels station dates back to 1869 when it was the end of the line and where colonial passengers transferred to Cobb and Co coaches to continue westward - a 19th century version of our interchange.
The station was famously the arrival point for the Royals in the Lithgow royal visit in 1954. It closed in 1975 and was used briefly since then as a tourist information centre.
The latest work, well in excess of a million dollars, recognises the station's importance and will ensure its survival for many years to come.
It follows on further costly work on another heritage rarity, the arched viaduct in James Street a couple of years back..
But not all maintenance work went that well.
A matter of weeks back painters spruced up the prominent faade and awning of the former booking office on Eskbank Street bridge.
Looked great for a couple of days until the new paint began to peel and continues to peel. Not enough time between coats seems to be the opinion in the trade.
SO now that Bowenfels station and James Street viaduct have had their importance recognised how about some rehabilitation for Eskbank Station, an even older structure than Bowenfels?
Its heritage importance has never been properly recognised and its neglect will not go unnoticed by travellers approaching or departing the busy interchange 100 metres or so away.
VERY interesting article in the Canberra Times this week with the ACT government shutting the door on any waste to energy plans n the territory. The legislation banning the type of thing that almost landed in Wallerawang follows huge public outcry over a proposal for the suburb of Fyshwick. So there it is; no electricity from garbage anywhere in the ACT. The government said that the possibility of harmful emissions had never been conclusively addressed anywhere in the world.
LITHGLOW was another community and public relations success and seems to get more popular every years. Just a pity it can't be held in the warmer months but daylight saving rules out that prospect.
NEW terms seem to be entering our language bank every week. The latest? 'Bogan Bentleys' to describe the giant - mainly American - utes and SUVs taking over our roads. The term emerged in articles in the Sydney media this week expressing concerns about the dangers posed by this macho machinery on our urban streets as well as on the highways. Particularly scary if you're being tailgated which seems to be a rite of passage for all too many 4WD devotees. To each his own.
