'It's fitting': Willowa Carter's Sensory artwork featured on Stan series

When local artist Willowa Carter began creating her sensory creatures 'Rekleimmes,' she could have never imagined that they would end up on television.
Rekleimmes are artworks that resemble bears and are made out of different types of fabrics, with a focus on upcycling.
Ms Carter began her journey making sensory art following a health battle, when she made 'Don't push my button' brooches, which worked as a fidget toy in stressful situations.
" I would wear them and was rubbing them to sort of get out of my mindset and to be able to touch something that was tactile," Ms Carter said.
" That then made me realise I was in my space instead of the space in my head."
The concept of Rekleimmes were originally created as a keepsake after Ms Carter visited her Aunty, who had just lost her husband and her daughter in a short amount of time.
"I went to see her {Aunty] I said to her look, I want to make some sort of keepsake for my uncle for her for in bed," Ms Carter said.
"So I had at that stage bought two patterns one huge pattern like a normal teddy bear that a lot of people make keepsakes and as well as a smaller pattern."
A chance opportunity came for Ms Carter when an antique shopkeeper purchased some Rekleimmes for his store in Katoomba, which led to them being featured in a series on Stan called 'Totally Completely Fine.'
"A couple of weeks later, I went up to Katoomba and he bought 20 of them. And out of those 20, two of them got picked up by the movie place," Ms Carter said.
"I was quite overwhelmed when I saw them. But it was lovely to see the way they handled it because I was concerned when they said they were going to use it as a shrine."
"I didn't know what level of shrining they were going to use them with. And I said as long as you don't cut them up or as long as it's not because you're talking about a really dark matter. You're talking about suicide, you're talking about mental health."
According to Ms Carter, The scene the artworks were featured in was 'really full on.'
"The way she uses it, It's nice. It's fitting," Ms Carter said.
"It made me cry when I first saw it because it was it was what a lot of my clients have."
