It's been a long, arduous journey for Zig Zag Railway staff and volunteers, but finally spirits were high as the railway announced its official reopening to the public.
Acting CEO of Zig Zag Railway, Daniel Zolfel, said the steam train will once again be accepting visitors starting from Saturday May 27.
He said the rebirth of the railway would not be possible without the volunteers behind it, along with the support of the local community and all levels of government.
"It's an honour and a privilege to lead the Zig Zag Railway into the next chapter as a national icon," said Mr Zolfel.
"We'll be running three trips on Saturdays and Sundays every fortnight, with passengers taking the 90 minute journey which traverses the seven-and-a-half kilometre track, travelling through tunnels and over the viaducts with two stops along the way."
This reopening comes off the back of years of setbacks, such as the 2013 and 2019 bushfires, floods, vandalism, and storm damage.
Volunteers have worked tirelessly since then to restore locomotives, carriages and kilometres of track, returning the local attraction to working order.
Attending on the day of the announcement, May 13, was NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison.
"It's a real credit to everyone who is working here that they managed to get it up and running," she said.
"It's incredible that it's been able to be rebuilt, and testament to all the volunteers and the hard working people."
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman also attended the event, recounting her memories of visits to the railway.
"I came here as a kid, I brought my kids here as children. The last big visit I remember doing was when my children were young, and it snowed while we were on the Zig Zag Railway," she said.
"It is a huge testament as Jenny said to the volunteers, who have hit hurdle after hurdle, and have found a way through it, and it's taken an enormous number of people involved to do it. And they deserve an absolute medal for getting this place back on track."
Clarence local Sue Hayes took the reopening train ride on May 13 as well.
"It's been amazing... I used to ride it a fair bit before it closed," she said.
Ticket prices will be $45 for adults, $27.50 for children (3-12 yrs) and concession card holders or $120 for a family of four. For more information visit zigzagrailway.com.au.
