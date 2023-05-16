Lithglow 2023 was a successful event, with crowds from near and far attending to participate in the festivities.
It was reported to The Lithgow Mercury that people from Queensland and Victoria were in attendance for the evening.
The evening featured the Aussie Night Markets, who had a vast range of food options available.
Bathurst band 'Ska-ramouche' headlined the live music, and were supported by local artists.
The fireworks show was the highlight of the evening, with Lake Pillans as its backdrop.
Mayor of Lithgow Maree Statham said the Council staff worked tirelessly to organise the evening.
"Lithglow was an outstandingly spectacular event this year," Mayor Statham said.
"I was delighted to see so many families enjoying the stunning lights and activities. Certainly, the addiction of many more food outlets proved extremely popular. To all who attended, a sincere thank you for your support for Lithglow."
"I also particularly acknowledge that Energy Australia again sponsored the incredible fireworks for all to enjoy."
