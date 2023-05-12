Two buses in crash on Great Western Highway; seven children taken to hospital

Two buses carrying 25 passengers have collided on the Great Western Highway near Sun Valley Road.
Seven children have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police confirmed one bus containing 15 passengers and another bus containing 10 passengers collided about 4.15pm today.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics are assessing a number of people, with two children being taken to Westmead Children's Hospital for treatment to minor injuries," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"A further five children are being taken to Nepean Hospital for minor injuries and assessment.
"One male driver has also been taken to Nepean Hospital for treatment to a shoulder injury."
The Great Western Highway remains closed in both directions with local diversions in place. A contraflow lane is expected to put in place shortly. For the latest traffic updates, please visit www.livetraffic.com.
The following advice has been issued by Live Traffic about the incident:
"The Great Western Highway is closed in both directions at Warrimoo in the Blue Mountains, due to a bus crash near Sun Valley Road.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
"Motorists already in the area are advised to follow directions of emergency services and traffic crews.
"Traffic is very heavy so motorists should allow plenty of extra travel time.
"Light vehicles can divert via Hawkesbury Road and Springwood Road through Yarramundi and Agnes Banks.
"Heavy vehicles should delay travel or use Bells Line of Road instead."
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
Emergency services and Transport for NSW are on the scene.
