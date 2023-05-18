Get vaxxed and be a health hero this winter Advertising Feature

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available from GPs, pharmacies, community health clinics, Aboriginal Medical Services and other vaccination providers. Picture Shutterstock

Wentworth Healthcare, the provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network, is urging the community to get their COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations up-to-date ahead of winter.

Wentworth Healthcare CEO, Lizz Reay said that it's important not to become complacent, as COVID-19 is still circulating in our community and flu season is approaching.

"To protect yourself and your loved ones, we are urging people to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible and to ensure that their COVID-19 vaccinations are up-to-date," Ms Reay said.

"COVID-19 is still circulating in our community and we will experience additional waves, particularly as we head into winter. Staying up-to-date with your vaccinations increases community immunity, providing us all with better protection."

Flu vaccinations are recommended for everyone aged six months or over. Flu vaccination is free for certain eligible groups under the National Immunisation Program. These groups are listed on the Department of Health and Aged Care website: health.gov.au/topics/immunisation/vaccines/influenza-flu-vaccine.

All adults over 18 years are eligible for a free COVID-19 top-up vaccination six months after a confirmed infection, or six months after your last COVID-19 vaccine dose, regardless of the number of prior doses you have received.



Children and adolescents aged five to 17 years who have medical comorbidities, disabilities or significant or complex health needs, can also receive a free COVID-19 top-up.

Both flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time, and are available from GPs, pharmacies, community health clinics, Aboriginal Medical Services, and other vaccination providers in the area.



You can find your closest vaccine provider on the healthdirect website: healthdirect.gov.au/covid-19/vaccinations.

"Even if you are healthy and feel you don't need the extra protection of vaccination, as a community, we need to look out those around us who may be more susceptible to the health impacts of these viruses," Ms Reay said.



"Getting vaccinated means that we can help limit the spread to those who are more vulnerable such as people with disabilities, the elderly, or those who have significant or complex health needs.

"In addition to flu and COVID-19 vaccination, those aged 70 years and over, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples aged 50 years and over, should also consider getting the free pneumococcal vaccine. I encourage these groups to talk to their GP about what's right for them."