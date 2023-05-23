Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Library Knitting and Crochet group donate homemade blankets to Cooinda nursing home.

By Reidun Berntsen
Updated May 23 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 4:00pm
Amanda Wright from Respect, Rae Casey, Theresa Saint from Respect and Liz Kitto. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
The Lithgow Library Knitting and Crochet group have been working hard to ensure Lithgow's elderly can remain as warm as possible in the colder months as winter approaches, with their latest work being donated to residents at Cooinda Nursing home.

