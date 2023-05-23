The Lithgow Library Knitting and Crochet group have been working hard to ensure Lithgow's elderly can remain as warm as possible in the colder months as winter approaches, with their latest work being donated to residents at Cooinda Nursing home.
The knitting group, also know as the 'Twisted stitchers' also donate to other causes under 'Wraps with love,' an organisation based in Sydney.
One of the members of the group, Rae Casey has been with wraps of love since she lived in Sydney and continued on when she moved to the region.
"I couldn't live without my crocheting and knitting, so I came here. Wraps With Love actually gave me permission to donate from here," Ms Casey said.
"Most of the wraps go over to Afghanistan, Syria, and all those places. We also donate to the indigenous people in outback Western Australia."
The Twisted Stitchers presented the blankets to representatives of Cooinda at Lithgow Library on Thursday, May 11.
General Manager of Cooinda, Theresa Saint said the organisation are very fortunate to have talented ladies in the region making beautiful blankets for their residents.
"We've been very fortunate that the lovely twisted stichers have donated all these lovely blankets and knee rugs for our residents at Cooinda aged care," Ms Saint said.
"We really appreciate all the hard work, and all the residents are going to appreciate it."
