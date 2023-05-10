Local resident, Lily Bannan has received well deserved recognition for her dedication to the Lithgow community by being awarded the 2023 Hoskins Lithgow Scholarship.
The Hoskins Scholarship is awarded annually to students in area who are wishing to undertake tertiary education and work hard to achieve their full potential.
Lily said she felt grateful when it had been announced that she was the recipient of the scholarship.
READ MORE:
"I was so thankful. It was such a relief and it reduced a lot of the financial pressures I had at the time," Lily said.
According to Lily, the application process brought it's challenges, but was worth the opportunity.
"It was quite a long process. It was a bit challenging having it with my HSC, but once again I was very thankful for the opportunity," Lily said.
Lily graduated from Lithgow High School last year and was deeply involved in leadership programs. She was a member and Vice President or the Student Representative Council and then School Captain.
According to Lily, she has had a sense of community from a young age. She has participated in community fundraising activities, as well as assisting event organisation with Lithgow City Council.
"I've lived in Lithgow since I was born. It's such a great community to be a part of and I'd love to help out any way I can," Lily said.
Lily is the first person to attend University in her family and studies at Charles Sturt in Bathurst.
Lily has aspirations of continuing to serve her community by become a paramedic.
"I'm currently at Uni doing nursing. I'm hoping to get into paramedicine in a couple of years," Lily said.
Lily would like to thank the Hoskins trustees for their constant support and the Lithgow community for supporting her throughout her endeavours.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.