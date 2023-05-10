Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Lily Bannan awarded Hoskins Scholarship for commitment to Lithgow Community

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated May 11 2023 - 1:48pm, first published May 10 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lily Bannan was selected as the recipient of the 2023 Hoskins Lithgow Scholarship. Picture supplied.
Lily Bannan was selected as the recipient of the 2023 Hoskins Lithgow Scholarship. Picture supplied.

Local resident, Lily Bannan has received well deserved recognition for her dedication to the Lithgow community by being awarded the 2023 Hoskins Lithgow Scholarship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.