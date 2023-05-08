Lithgow man to appear in court on outstanding arrest warrants

A Lithgow man will appear before court after being arrested on outstanding warrants.
According to a statement by NSW Police, Officers executed a search warrant on a vacant home in Young Street on March 28, 2023.
During the search, Police seized a modified single-shot firearm.
READ MORE:
After further inquiries, A 31-year-old man was arrested at a residence in Bowenfels on Wednesday, May 3.
The man was taken to Lithgow Police Station and charged with possess unauthorised prohibited firearm, acquire prohibited firearm-subject prohibition order and not keep firearm safely-prohibited firearm.
According to the statement, The man had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
The man was refused bail and appeared at Mudgee Local court on Thursday, May 4.
Bail was officially refused, and the man will appear before Lithgow Court on Thursday 11 May 2023.
The arrest was part of the NSW Police force operation 'Persistance,' which focused on people wanted on outstanding warrants.
Other arrests of note include:
According to Operation Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree, despite the week long operation concluding, police will continue to target offenders wanted on arrest warrants.
"Despite our week of action concluding, proactive policing continues 24 hours a day. If you do the wrong thing, you can expect a knock at your door," Assistant Commissioner Greentree said.
"I would like to thank the public for supporting our appeals and coming forward with information - either directly to use or via Crime Stoppers - as it's that information that helps us hold these people to account."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.