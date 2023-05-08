Lithgow man to appear in court on outstanding arrest warrants

On Monday 1 May 2023, a 30-year-old man wanted on break and enter offences - alleged to have occurred at a quarry - was arrested at a home Brewarrina. The man was charged with break & enter house steal value less than or equal to $60,000 and enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse. He was refused bail to appear before Bourke Local Court on Thursday 22 June 2023.

Around 3.30pm on Tuesday 2 May 2023, police attended a home on Denman Street, Bourke, conducting inquiries into a man wanted on three outstanding warrants all relating domestic violence (DV) offences. A 33-year-old man was arrested and taken to Bourke Police Station. He was brought before the court charged with aggravated break and enter & commit serious indictable offence, two counts of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (DV), three counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (DV), three counts of common assault (DV), and destroy or damage property (DV).