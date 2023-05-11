With the cost of living and housing crisis crippling households, women are struggling more than ever to ensure they have essential hygiene products, according to local volunteers of 'Share The Dignity.'
Share The Dignity is a nation wide organisation that is dedicated to supplying homeless and disadvantaged women with products such as pads, tampons and incontentence pads.
Tess Quick and Louise Dean are just two of the few local women who work hard to ensure Lithgow women don't go without these products.
According to Ms Quick, the demand increased during the last drive.
"We've had a new charity, come on board this last drive, and they requested quite a lot to get themselves started," Ms Quick said.
"And we actually, we did receive significantly less as well this time."
Despite the increase in demand and decrease in donations, Ms Quick said the team "Just scraped through."
The March 2023 drive was successful for Lithgow's Share The Dignity operation, with a total of 252 period products donated in the region.
Ms Dean praised the generosity of the people in the Lithgow region.
"The support we get from Lithgow people is amazing," Ms Dean said.
"It's awesome. I think it does make a difference to people if they know it stays local."
Share The Dignity run three drives throughout the year, with two 'Dignity drives' and one 'It's in the bag' campaign.
"The dignity drives are where people can donate pads and other incontinence and menstrual products. So that's in March and August," Ms Quick said.
The 'It's in the bag' campaign runs in November, and involves filling a new or good conditioned used bag full of hygiene products.
According to Ms Quick, the November drive gives people who wish to help the opportunity to accumulate items throughout the year.
"it can be expensive to just set up a bag all in one hit. Because you've got to buy shampoo, conditioner, teeth, toothbrush, toothpaste, and the list goes on," Ms Quick said.
"So just getting organized throughout the year and adding a little something to every shop every couple of weeks or so, you can be prepared."
According to Ms Quick, Those wishing to contribute to the cause throughout the year can donate directly to the Share The Dignity website.
" So if you can't physically, or, you don't have the time to physically go out and purchase and donate, you can actually donate money directly to Share The Dignity," Ms Quick said.
"That will go not to Lithgow, that will go to the whole charity."
According to Ms Dean, anything donated through the drives will stay in the Lithgow region.
"You'll never know who it is you helped. But you'll know it's somebody local," Ms Dean said.
