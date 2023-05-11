A great crowd expected at LithGlow 2023 Advertising Feature

Lithgow's Blast Furnace makes for an awe-inspiring sight during LithGlow. Pictures by Ronan De Vries Photography

Following a successful full-scale return in 2022, this year promises a LithGlow like you've never seen before. The 2023 installment has a seemingly endless list of entertainment and action on hand for visitors, and with free entry there will no doubt be a packed house on Saturday night.

Located at the unique Blast Furnace ruins and surrounding Lake Pillans Wetlands, LithGlow is a sensory treat. Visual effects including lighting and laser shows that highlight the inspiring ruins, and of course the ever-popular Energy Australia Fireworks, remain a crowd favourite.

LithGlow 2023 is guaranteed to be a feast for the senses. Pictures by Ronan De Vries Photography

Gates to LithGlow open at 5pm and given there is limited parking, there will be free shuttle buses to take people to and from the venue with pick up points along Main Street. The shuttle bus will finish around 10pm.

Once at the venue visitors can sample the amazing range of food and beverages that will be onsite thanks to the fantastic Aussie Night Markets, while also checking out their unique range of crafts, gifts, and other retail options. Those looking for a little more action can take advantage of the great selection of rides that have been organised, where the best value for money is purchasing an unlimited rides wristband for $30.

When it starts to cool off, the crowd can find some warmth at the Howard and Sons fire drums, that also add another dimension to the lighting, while music will once again feature heavily throughout the night with Central West band "Ska-ramouche" playing a great mix of songs adding their own unique twist to them.