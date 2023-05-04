The Saint: Road changes raise eyebrows

IF you're judged by the company you keep it seems our PM Albo is hedging his bets. Last weekend copping criticism for hobnobbing with colourful characters at the wedding of shock jock Kyle Sandilands. This week in perhaps more genteel, if a little stuffy, company at the coronation of Charlie the Third in London. That wedding gaffe is right up their with his predecessor's ill advised Hawaii jaunt during a bushfire crisis and will surely come back to haunt him as it did Scomo. Premier Minns won't be off the hook either.

