Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Comment

The Saint: Road changes raise eyebrows

By The Saint
Updated May 4 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOOTPATH work behind the former TAFE has observers wondering what it will mean for large vehicle movement.
FOOTPATH work behind the former TAFE has observers wondering what it will mean for large vehicle movement.

LAST week's item about the cannibalisation of section of Main Street Lane in the CBD attracted quite a deal of comment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.