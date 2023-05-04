The Saint: Road changes raise eyebrows

LAST week's item about the cannibalisation of section of Main Street Lane in the CBD attracted quite a deal of comment.
At issue is a busy section of Main Street lane behind the old TAFE complex being developed for supported accommodation under the NDIS.
A wide footpath is now being constructed taking up, by some estimates, almost half the road width.
READ MORE:
This is an obvious problem for the big semis on daily delivery runs to Woolworths who use this route because of turning difficulties at Cook Street.
But readers have pointed out that life will also be difficult for anyone wanting to access the rear of business premises along that strip who will have inadequate turning space for all but the smallest vehicles. Parking was always banned in the lane for this very reason.
That includes the former Mercury Office where the loading bay was in daily use, including access for skip bin collections and company vehicles.
It will be interesting to observe just what the outcome of all this will be, or even if the fears regarding traffic movement are in fact realised.
FINALLY some whispers around the street on the future role for the old Westpac Bank premises. The street smart types tell us it's set to become a dental surgery, a relocation and expansion for an existing service.
IF you're judged by the company you keep it seems our PM Albo is hedging his bets. Last weekend copping criticism for hobnobbing with colourful characters at the wedding of shock jock Kyle Sandilands. This week in perhaps more genteel, if a little stuffy, company at the coronation of Charlie the Third in London. That wedding gaffe is right up their with his predecessor's ill advised Hawaii jaunt during a bushfire crisis and will surely come back to haunt him as it did Scomo. Premier Minns won't be off the hook either.
TWO more familiar faces that were a long term part of Lithgow have gone missing in recent times. Joe McGinnes was Mayor of Lithgow in the 1980s and long term Councillor. He ran a successful vehicle accessory business for many years but found international accolade with his award winning McHitch revolutionary trailer coupling, now sold around the world. Also died this week was Barry Hill, something of a sporting legend from the earliest days of Lithgow basketball. Barry represented NSW from his teen years and was selected in the Australian squad for the 1956 Olympics although he did not make the final cut.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.