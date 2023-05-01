Imagine, one day you wake up and suddenly you are unable to get your children to school and yourself to work. Or your business can't operate because nobody can access it. Imagine this being your situation for weeks or months.
This has been the case for residents and business owners in the Wolgan Valley, who became isolated when their only access road was closed for safety concerns following a major landslip.
After months of uncertainty, members of the Wolgan Valley Association decided to make a short film to raise awareness on social media of the situation residents and businesses continue to endure.
The film is two minutes long and includes aerial views of the now closed Wolgan Gap Road, footage of floods, photos of the Valley during the devastating Gospers Mountain fire and the land slip that closed the road.
Text over the footage explains the ongoing impacts the fires, floods and land slip have had on residents and businesses.
Local and film director, Matt Bird said the idea for the film came after discussions in the Community.
According to Mr Bird, he was also inspired by the training himself and other residents received to navigate the temporary road, known as the Donkey steps; which at its steepest is approximately a 32 per cent gradient.
President of the Wolgan Valley Association (WVA) Martin Krogh told the Lithgow Mercury Feburary the "it is amongst some of the steepest roads in the world."
"I think, for me, experiencing the training course [driving] on the donkey steps, and then having the film tools like the drone, and that to sort of put it up in the sky and actually see it," Mr Bird said.
"And the contrast of the gradient on top these steps compared to the old wolgan road."
"I guess that led me to sort of reach out to the association, because I felt like there was a story to be told here visually."
The Wolgan Valley Association placed Mr Bird in touch with fellow local, Eddie Martignago to collaborate on the project.
"We just started chatting about ideas about how to get the message across to those that are working away from the area," Mr Martignago said.
"it was a way that we could bring the imagery and the gravity of the situation to them, and not have to expect them to come to the site."
Mr Martignago said residents appeciate the effort Lithgow Council have made to make Donkey steps possible, but there are still difficulties they face.
"We've gotten to the point where the road has improved greatly, Mr Martignago said.
"Council and contractors have done a great job in getting it to this point."
According to Mr Martignago, due to the treacherous nature of the Donkey steps, the road is required to close during wet weather.
"As residents and business owners, it's very unsettling to know what could occur with another significant rain event," Mr Martignago said.
"We just want we want an all weather accessible road for all vehicles and all people in which we're not there yet."
According to Lithgow City Council's agenda for April, the construction of Donkey Steps road was completed in March.
The road is set to be officially opened on May 12, but it is unknown when or if the road will be opened for public access.
"The valley means so much to so many people. Those childhood memories of camping at Newnes or being blown away by your first glimpse of the red sandstone cliffs at sunrise, they stick with people for life." said Wolgan Valley Association President, Martin Krogh.
"We want more than anything to see people back here in the valley to continue those traditions and experience those moments. We want to see the Wolgan accessible to everyone again".
