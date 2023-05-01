Man known to frequent Lithgow wanted for outstanding warrants

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants, as part of Western Region's Operation Persistence.
Jack Gatt, aged 31, is wanted by virtue of outstanding arrest warrants in relation to assault and traffic-related offences.
He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 175cm to 185cm tall, of solid build, with black hair and hazel eyes.
Jack Gatt is believed to frequent the Lithgow area.As police continue to conduct inquiries into his whereabouts, they are urging anyone who may have information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
