Man known to frequent Lithgow wanted for outstanding warrants

By Newsroom
Updated May 1 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:28pm
Jack Gatt, aged 31, is wanted by virtue of outstanding arrest warrants in relation to assault and traffic-related offences. Picture supplied.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants, as part of Western Region's Operation Persistence.

