The moving Anzac Day service held at La Salle Academy remembered the life and ultimate sacrifice of Australians, including local boy Ronald Burns and those who served with him.
The Burns family has left an indelible impression on La Salle Academy - literally. Their family name was carved into the first-floor exterior wall of the main building by one of their adventurous children.
What at the time would have been considered an act of vandalism has now become a memorial to a fallen Anzac hero.
Ronald Burns attended the school when it was the Presbyterian Cooerwull Academy. He was born in Marrangaroo and grew up in Lithgow where his parents, Edward and Sarah Burns, owned several buildings in Main Street.
His mother passed away when he was only 12. Like his father, Ronald would become an auctioneer but answered the call of King and Country soon after the war began.
He enlisted on 27 August 1914 and was allotted to the 3rd Battalion, F Company, which embarked from Sydney, on board HMAT A14 Euripides on 20 October 1914. (The HMAT A14 Euripides weighed 15,050 tons with an average cruise speed of 15 knots or 27.78 kmph. It was owned by the G Thompson & Co Ltd, London, and leased by the Commonwealth until 2 June 1917).
Ronald held the rank of lieutenant, having served as a Commanding Officer in the Senior Cadets and afterwards as Area Officer in the District.
He was appointed to go to India for training and successfully completed the course. Then, at his own expense, he went to England and successfully completed the Hythe Musketry School course and passed as an aviator.
He was promoted to Captain prior to serving in Egypt. During the first day of the Gallipoli Campaign, Ronald, adjutant of the 3rd battalion, hearing that the 10th Battalion badly needed reinforcements, took a party of men across MacLaurin's Hill to Courtney's Post.
He was killed in action while directing the fire of his men. He has no known grave, but his name appears on the Lone Pine Memorial (Panel 19), Gallipoli, Turkey. Most cemeteries on Gallipoli contain relatively few marked graves, and most Australians killed on Gallipoli are commemorated here.
Ronald also appears on the Roll of Honour at the Australian War Memorial (Panel 35) and is commemorated in Lithgow General Cemetery.
On May 11th, 1915, a crowded congregation at St. Paul's Church of England held a memorial service for Captain Ronald Burns. He was (posthumously) awarded the 1914-15 Star, British War Medal and the Victory Medal. He was 29.
