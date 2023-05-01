Lithgow Mercury
Captain Ronald Burns created his own memorial at La Salle Academy

By Jonathan Coller
Updated May 4 2023 - 2:38pm, first published May 1 2023 - 10:49am
Left, Captain Ronald Burns. Right, The Burns name carved into the wall of La Salle Academy's main building by one of the children. Pictures supplied.
The moving Anzac Day service held at La Salle Academy remembered the life and ultimate sacrifice of Australians, including local boy Ronald Burns and those who served with him.

