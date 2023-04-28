From the back pages: Ironfest breaks a record

While some are still mourning the death of Lithgow Ironfest, it might be hard to believe that 15 years ago the event was breaking records.
Then editor of the Mercury, Len Ashworth wrote at the time:
The biggest crowds seen in the Lithgow Showground in decades were experienced at the weekend when Ironfest 2008 took centre stage.
It was the sort of crowds not seen at the showground since the old Festivals of the Valley more than 40 years ago.
It was crowds that football promoters would die for.
Take a walk down memory lane with some of the best photos from Ironfest 2008.
This week's question: What would you do to bring Ironfest back to Lithgow?
