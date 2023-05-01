Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Council endorse voice to parliament referendum

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
May 2 2023 - 5:00am
Councillor Darryl Goodwin brought forth the motion for Lithgow City Council to endorse Voice to Parliament. Picture a screenshot from Lithgow City Council Youtube.
Lithgow City Council have voted unanimously to support the Voice to Parliament referendum that has been proposed by the federal government.

