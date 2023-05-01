Lithgow City Council have voted unanimously to support the Voice to Parliament referendum that has been proposed by the federal government.
The referendum proposes an alteration of the constitution that includes recognition of first nations people of Australia and provides an opportunity for them to have a say in decisions that impact them.
Councillor Darryl Goodwin put forth the motion to the Council at the April ordinary meeting.
"My motion is that Lithgow City Council one acknowledges the importance of a voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the Australian Parliament," Cr Goodwin said.
Councillor Goodwin's motion had four other points, including supporting the Uluru statement from the heart and calling for constitutionally enshrined voice to Parliament.
Other Councillors congratulated Councillor Goodwin for bringing the motion forward to the chamber.
"I'm in the yes camp. I hope lithgow Council is in the yes camp," Councillor Cassandra Coleman said.
"I fully support and acknowledge the importance of a voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the Australian Parliament," Councillor Deanna Goodsell said.
"It's a fantastic motion. And I think it can't be stressed enough the importance of environment on the environmental side of the Aboriginal voice in Parliament," Councillor Stuart McGhie said.
Councillor Goodwin used his right of reply to emphasise his view that Voice to Parliament is the right step forward for Australia.
"Voice to Parliament's a vital step toward empowering indigenous people promoting reconciliation and ensuring their meaningful participation in decision making processes," Cr Goodwin said.
"It would help address historical injustices, promote inclusive democracy and align with the international human rights standards."
"I believe by supporting voice to Parliament, Australia can take positive steps towards fostering a more equitable and inclusive society for all Australians."
