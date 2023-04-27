The Saint: Lost and abandoned at St Marys

Meantime visitors are every day proceeding along Inch Street before turning back to try again. Shouldn't be that hard to rectify. Also on the long overdue list is the clean out of the shelter shed on Glanmire Oval with a decidedly unpleasant mess left behind when the last 'tenant' was moved on. Family and friends were doing their best to ignore the offensive situation when crowds gathered for the cricket finals a couple of weeks back but we have to do a lot better than this. Over to our Council on that one too.