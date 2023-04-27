The Saint: Lost and abandoned at St Marys

THE Sydney Trains organisation has a lot of challenges when emergencies occur but didn't win too many ticks last week when the Blue Mountains Line was blocked east of Penrith when a tragic incident at Kingswood halted the Indian Pacific.
The Lithgow bound mid afternoon train was the first affected and a couple of hundred confused passengers were unloaded in the strange new world of St Marys and with no advice from the railway were left to work out their own way to Penrith.
The only eventual option was crowded buses on their regular run, taking the hapless passengers on an hour long jaunt around every stop in the back streets of Kingswood and Penrith.
Things didn't improve at Penrith station with stranded passengers milling around still with no information to ease the pain except advice to take a seat on the platform and be patient. Among them a large number needing to connect with coaches at Lithgow to continue on to Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo.
As darkness fell out came the phones with pleas to family and friends within striking distance to run a rescue mission.
Desperate times demanded desperate measures and for those fortunate enough to afford it a costly trip up the Mountains by taxi was the last resort.
All of this chaos and missing an evening meal too
At least the cabbies were happy.
IT'S an understatement to say there are numbers of relatively little jobs around town long overdue for attention. Among them is the missing signage indicating the entrance to one of our most important attractions, Blast Furnace Park and Lake Pillans Wetlands in Inch Street. Two naked pipes that once said 'here we are' are all that remain, and it's been like that for awhile.
Meantime visitors are every day proceeding along Inch Street before turning back to try again. Shouldn't be that hard to rectify. Also on the long overdue list is the clean out of the shelter shed on Glanmire Oval with a decidedly unpleasant mess left behind when the last 'tenant' was moved on. Family and friends were doing their best to ignore the offensive situation when crowds gathered for the cricket finals a couple of weeks back but we have to do a lot better than this. Over to our Council on that one too.
ONE of the surprising features of the old Lithgow TAFE development is the creation of a new footpath now taking up a significant part of the traffic width in the busy Main Street Lane. Access to the poorly planned delivery route to Woolworths has always been a headache for drivers who use that lane every day - when it's open. This latest work, apparently with Council approval as an NDIS requirement, may well have some interesting long term consequences. The best option for Woolworths would surely have been acquisition of the former Dr Joseph premises on the Cook Plaza intersection to allow for a proper turning space.
WITH temperatures dropping to Winter readings the true test of Anzac Day is the dawn service. Once the province of a few hardy souls the Lithgow and Portland dawn services just get bigger every year to rival the late morning tribute. No one counts heads but there were estimates that this year the numbers reached new heights to share the new day as a fitting symbol of sacrifices made. To paraphrase The ODE .. in the mornings we will remember them.
