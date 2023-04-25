Lithgow Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman dies after crash north of Lithgow, Wellington man charged

By Newsroom
Updated April 26 2023 - 8:55am, first published 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman has died in hospital after being critically injured in a crash north of Lithgow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.