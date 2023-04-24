'Supported'

The Association of Bell, Clarence and Dargan (ABCD inc) held their first makers market to support locals through their ongoing bushfire recovery process.
A range of stalls and workshops were available for attendees to experience.
"All of the stall holders were happy, they had good sales on the day," Ms Boehringer said.
"The feedback from the local community was really positive."
"We grateful for the support from not only our local community, but the Lithgow and Blue Mountains communities. We had lots of people from both sides of the Mountains coming up."
According to Ms Boehringer, the markets were important to support locals in their bushfire recovery journeys and highlight the essentially of preparation for future disaster.
"One of the things we know about bushfire recovery or preparedness is connectedness is important. If the community is connected, then it is more likely to bounce back or be reslient in the face of disaster," Ms Boeringer said.
"This market was really about connecting our community, getting people out and about and having a bit of fun and making people aware that preparedness is important."
Rural Fire Service (RFS) and ABCD volunteers were at the market to provide advice to attendees about preparedness.
"We live in a beautiful place, but we want to make sure that we are connected and safe," Ms Boehringer said.
A draw-card for the markets was the beautiful backdrop of the rejuvinating mountain range in full view.
"It's good to see the environment and the people healing, and the people just coming out and having fun together," ABCD President Kat Boehringer said.
The pilot market was funded through the Department of Regional NSW Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.
According to Ms Boehringer, ABCD inc were assisted by the University of Sydney to run surveys about the market for the organisation of future events.
