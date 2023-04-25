THE stunning grounds of Bindo Creek Cabins, Hampton, were the backdrop for the wedding of Ashleigh and Harry Rawlinson in October last year.
The couple, who met through mutual friends, were married by celebrant Kathleen Martin.
Harry is the son of Mitchell and Cheryl Rawlinson and Ashleigh is the daughter of John and Vivienne Martin.
Assisting Ashleigh on the day were bridesmaids Aleisha Nugent and Paris Knight, while Jenna Martin performed the duties of chief bridesmaid.
Ashleigh looked stunning in an ivory V-neck lace, tulle sleeveless wedding dress by White April from Brides in Love, at Wetherill Park.
Paris, Aleisha and Jenna wore teal V-neck chiffon floor length dresses from JJ's House.
Harry was assisted by Andrew Fawbert and Jake Lester as groomsmen, while Sam Rawlinson performed the duties of best man.
Following the wedding, the couple joined by their family and friends enjoyed a reception, also at the Bindo Creek Cabins. They have since made their home in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.