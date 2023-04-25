Lithgow Mercury
Ashleigh and Harry Rawlinson were married in a spring wedding at Hampton

April 25 2023 - 4:00pm
THE stunning grounds of Bindo Creek Cabins, Hampton, were the backdrop for the wedding of Ashleigh and Harry Rawlinson in October last year.

