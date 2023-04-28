Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Large crowd rallied for Workies Wolves at home game

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated April 28 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workies player, Jack Rowley. Picture by Eric Mahony.
Workies player, Jack Rowley. Picture by Eric Mahony.

It was a big weekend for the Workies Wolves, who played a series of games at their home field Tony Luchetti Sportsground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.