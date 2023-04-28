It was a big weekend for the Workies Wolves, who played a series of games at their home field Tony Luchetti Sportsground.
The Wolves spent the day competing against Premiership giants, the Dubbo CYMS in a set of four games.
Despite being on home turf, the Wolves had a tough day matchwise, being defeated in every one of the four games they played.
Workies President, Eric Mahony said there were some close calls for the team.
"The first two grades were pretty closely contested between the women's league tag and also the third grade game," Mahony said.
It was the First grade match against the Cyms that hurt, with the team being defeated by a score of 30 to 12.
"The first grade was certainly the one of the premiership heavyweights going against Dubbo Cyms. The guys competed well, it was really the second half. The game got away a little bit," Mahony said.
"We were happy with the improvement we saw in the team though."
According to Mahony the day drew in a healthy and supportive crowd of spectators.
"It was really positive that we actually got a big home crowd, which we're really, really thankful to the supporters for coming out and supporting us," Mahony said.
"There was real good atmosphere down at the ground this weekend, which I know that players really appreciate the support they got from our supporter base."
"The club are very grateful for the unwavering support of our fans, who turned out in impressive numbers over the weekend. Their passion and dedication to the game is what make this club truly special."
It was also a special day for the Wolves, as they bid farewell to player and coach, Sam Rushworth who played his final game for moving to Newcastle.
"The players appreciate your support on game day and it was a great send off for long term player Sam Rushworth,' Mahony said.
The Wolves will be facing Orange Hawks next, and according to Mahony the team are preparing for a great day.
"I know that this week they will be working hard to build on their early season performances leading into our games against Orange Hawks," Mahony said.
"We are looking forward to our upcoming match in Orange, and we invite all of our supporters to join us for what promises to be a great day of footy starting at 10:30am with the Women's League Tag through to a 2:15pm kick off for the Premier League game."
"We are looking forward to seeing our great club supporters who can make it to Orange!"
