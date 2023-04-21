From the back pages: Lithgow's Rage Page in 2008

An old favourite from the Lithgow Mercury archives, the Rage Page as it was in April 2008, 15 years ago.
Q: School, Year and age and birthday?
A: Lithgow High, Year 12. I am 17 years of age and my birthday is on November 1 - so you have plenty of time to save for that special present ...lol.
Q: Do you have any nicknames?
A: Not really, just my childhood nickname Moo - which some of my friends have adopted.
Q: Brothers and sisters?
A: One brother Sam (19) and my "adopted" sister Sam Bell.
Q: The best and worst thing about going to school?
A: Best: Definitely the social side of school life when you get to see everyone. Worst: The fact that we have to go to classes and learn things.
Q: What three things can't you do without?
A: My numerous phones and technology; my car and of course my parents.
Q: What would you like to do in the future?
A: Hopefully pass my HSC and then maybe go to Uni and study teaching and early childhood.
Q: Name two people you would like to invite for dinner and why?:
A: Super chef Pat Ogg to do the cooking and Ranga (aka Jess Leffley) to keep me entertained.
Q: Who has had the worst influence on you and why?
A: I would have to say the Domino's crew; I was slightly tame and naive before I started working there.
Q: What annoys you and what makes you happy?
A: Annoys: People who think they are above everyone else. Happy: Being around people who enjoy and share a laugh ... and also the weeks when I get paid twice.
Q: Do you have a part time job?
A: I have two ... I am a Subway sandwich artist and I am also employed at Domino's Pizza ... they keep me occupied and out of trouble.
Q: What do you spend the most time and money on?
A: Time: Working and surfing the net. Money: Phone credit, beads and clothes.
Q: What would you like to be better at?:
A: Studying - it would be super handy, especially this year.
Q: Who do you think would be good for these jobs?
Miss Perfect: My boss ... Shellie Taylor. Three boys for a calendar: Jez Browne, Brett Jones and Samuel Hourigan.
Who would you select as a leading man: Laurin Shirt - he is a natural.
Comedian: Ranga (aka Jess Leffley) a bundle of laughs.
Party animal: Joel Dykes.
Boy magnet: Lauren Vought ... she's got the lot.
Romeo and Juliet: Tim and Amber ...lol.
Who spends the most time on their mobile: That would be me, I am unbeatable.
Smartest classmate: Michael Zuvela.
Q: The highlight of your schooling?
A: I am still waiting ...
Q: Most embarrassing moment?
A: Being mistaken for my brother. I did not realise that I looked like a boy (as if).
Q: On a rating of one to 10 what would you score for the following:
Grooming yourself: 8. I am usually well groomed and looking good, lol.
Romantic: 7. I don't know why I did not call.
Fitness: 5. I am not that fit, but I am healthy.
Studying: 1. What is study?
Checking out the opposite sex: 6. I am alright at it, and improving.
Sleeping: 10. When I sleep, I really sleep.
Sense of humour: 8. I love a good joke.
Q: What traits have inherited from your Mum and Dad?
A: Mum: Hmmm, her kind heart and her love of bright colours. Dad: My sense of humour and my organisation.
Q: Describe yourself in three words?:
A: Happy little vegemite
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.