Catholic Schools Week is set to be celebrated across the Bathurst diocese between Monday, May 1 to Sunday, May 7, and the theme for 2023 is "Experience the Spirit of Community".
Christina Trimble, Executive Director of Schools for the Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst, said that Catholic schools were welcoming communities which seek to support parents as the first educators of their children.
"Parents look to our schools as nurturing communities where they know their children will be safe and cared for, a message which was reinforced through the challenges of the COVID 19 pandemic," she said.
The Catholic Diocese of Bathurst provides a diverse range of educational opportunities to over 9600 students in 33 schools, from primary schools in small rural communities to large secondary schools in the regional towns.
Across Australia 794,000 students attend Catholic schools, equating to one out of every five Australian students, with 38 per cent of Australia's 1,759 Catholic schools located in regional and remote areas.
Christina said that their schools were communities of faith, part of the local parish community, and worked closely with those communities to form the children in their care.
Our Catholic schools are affordable, inclusive, and quality learning communities.- Christina Trimble, Executive Director of Schools for the Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst,
"This makes every school unique as it is found within a unique local environment, " she said. "Catholic schools in the Diocese of Bathurst nurture the potential of each child in a holistic, student-centred learning environment.
"Our schools are led by teachers who are expert educators and who are passionately committed to the learning and wellbeing of each student in their care.
"These teachers challenge our young people to live out the message of Jesus and help them to develop the knowledge and skills which will enable them to reach their full potential as compassionate and contributing members of society."
Christina said everyone was invited to "Experience the Spirit of Community" in their local Catholic school. Check your local Catholic school website or Facebook pages for the dates of open days and meetings with principals, or visit their website www.bth.catholic.edu.au to find out more.
CATHOLIC Schools Week is an annual event and involves the communities of all 590 Catholic primary and secondary schools across NSW and the ACT. The Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst is responsible for 33 schools, approximately 9,300 students and 1,200 staff in the delivery of high-quality Catholic education.
First and foremost, Catholic Schools Week is about celebration. Running from Monday, May 1 to Sunday, May 7, the main aim is to raise awareness and celebrate the strength and distinctiveness of Catholic schools, and the theme for 2023 is "Experience the Spirit of Community".
Choosing a Catholic school for your child can be one of the most important decisions you will make as a parent or guardian. By enrolling your child in a Catholic school, you and your child will be nurtured in an environment inspired by the Gospel teachings.
Community comes first
A distinctive mark of Catholic schools is the emphasis on community - principals, teachers, staff and parents work together and with the broader community to educate and develop the whole child: emotionally, academically, physically, socially, and spiritually.
First-class education
Starting with a Catholic primary school, your child then progresses to secondary college, or if you choose a Prep to Year 12 setting, students are prepared for the future, as there is a full range of subjects aimed at engaging, challenging and igniting students with a passion for learning.
Catholic schools encourage families to experience the 13-year journey where you are welcomed into the community from day one.
It's a whole team effort
Catholic schools encourage parents and caregivers to become involved in their child's learning and engaged in school life. From helping in the canteen to hearing reading in class, you're welcome in the school. Working together, schools and families create an effective learning environment and a climate of mutual respect.
Service is key
The Catholic philosophy is committed to continuing its legacy of service, offering an outstanding Catholic education to the school families and working towards a secure sustainable future.
Catholic schools are dedicated to developing students who are independent, critical and creative thinkers with a passion for learning and striving for excellence. Students are empowered to see themselves as positive agents of change who are called to participate actively and ethically in society as young people of faith.
Graduation and finishing school
As students approach the end of their education, they will graduate with an awareness of their gifts and talents, value themselves as individuals and able to nurture positive relationships and build community, and always strive to reach their potential.
Everyone wants students to be happy, with the confidence to make decisions that will give them fulfilling lives and positively impact those in the world around them.