The Saint: Bottom lines versus loyalties

THE ANZ Bank has been posting record profit after record profit but whatever Lithgow customer loyalty contributed to shareholder nirvana counted for nothing when the Lithgow branch shut its doors on Tuesday
With it the ANZ joined something of a conga line of significant companies deserting a loyal customer base in Lithgow. The always busy Telstra Shop fled the scene. So too, without warning, the GIO Insurance branch.
Then there's Lithgow's oldest surviving business, the NAB Bank, that these days offers only token face to face customer service, opening just three hours a day.
The excuse is always the same - staff shortages - described by those in the know as rubbish.
The ANZ is in familiar territory advising customers to go the Katoomba or Bathurst branches.
A better idea is to go to Westpac, St George, Commonwealth, Family First (or NAB) that retain a Lithgow presence.
ANZ leaves behind one of Lithgow's finest heritage buildings, established as a bank in 1888 and its future is now uncertain.
Banking around that location goes back further than that. Look closely at the former Coal Board building (now owned by the mining union) behind the ANZ and you can still see signage from its origins as the Government Savings Bank of NSW (the colony's first) which crashed in 1872 to merge with the simply named Bank of NSW.
STILL on the banking scene and work was well under way this week with workmen gutting the interior of the former Westpac Bank in Main Street. The privately owned building has been vacant since Westpac relocated to shared premises with sister company St George. Just what its future intended role in the life of our CBD will be is anyone's guess but it's good to see some life returning - just as it is at the Pottery Estate where earthworks are in progress on the site of the new Bunnings complex.
THE McKanes Falls Bridge is again open to traffic after a lengthy reconstruction to preserve its heritage value. But critics are lining up to wonder what has ben achieved, claiming the steel support skeleton already erected has spoiled the heritage value and visual effect. Perhaps we should wait to check out the finished product.
IT'S doubtful there's a more pleasant entry to any regional town than the highway entrance to Lithgow from the east at this time of year, The avenue of trees in their Autumn tones is an absolute delight.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.