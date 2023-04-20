Lithgow Mercury
Comment

The Saint: Bottom lines versus loyalties

Updated April 20 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 12:43pm
After more than 140 years banking services have departed the NZ Corner in Lithgow.
THE ANZ Bank has been posting record profit after record profit but whatever Lithgow customer loyalty contributed to shareholder nirvana counted for nothing when the Lithgow branch shut its doors on Tuesday

