The Saint: Bottom lines versus loyalties

STILL on the banking scene and work was well under way this week with workmen gutting the interior of the former Westpac Bank in Main Street. The privately owned building has been vacant since Westpac relocated to shared premises with sister company St George. Just what its future intended role in the life of our CBD will be is anyone's guess but it's good to see some life returning - just as it is at the Pottery Estate where earthworks are in progress on the site of the new Bunnings complex.

