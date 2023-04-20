Lithgow Mercury
Workies Wolves set to verse Dubbo Cyms following Wellington matches

By Eric Mahony
Updated April 20 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 12:09pm
Sam Rushworth against the Parkes Spacemen. Picture by Eric Mahony.
In two tightly contested games at Kennard Park, Wellington, the Lithgow Workies Wolves Womens Blues Tag team 28 ( Ava Healey 2, Tara Gracey, Danielle Fisher, Emma McGuiness tries, Grace Gallen 4 goals) defeated Wellington 10 In Premier League, the Wellington Cowboys 20 defeated Lithgow Workies Wolves 12 ( Lachlan Large 19, Keelan Bresac tries, Cooper Egan 2 goals)

