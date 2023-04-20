In two tightly contested games at Kennard Park, Wellington, the Lithgow Workies Wolves Womens Blues Tag team 28 ( Ava Healey 2, Tara Gracey, Danielle Fisher, Emma McGuiness tries, Grace Gallen 4 goals) defeated Wellington 10 In Premier League, the Wellington Cowboys 20 defeated Lithgow Workies Wolves 12 ( Lachlan Large 19, Keelan Bresac tries, Cooper Egan 2 goals)
This Saturday rugby league will return to Lithgow for the first home game commencing at 11:00am with Women's League Tag, and finishing with First Grade kicking off at 2:30pm, with the Wolves taking on Dubbo Cyms across all four grades.
The day will be a special one for the club with Sam Rushworth, a Lithgow Storm Junior and Lithgow Workies Wolves Player and Coach playing his final game before his move to Newcastle. The club would love supporters, family and friends to give him the send off he deserves.
